Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 21,339 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 21,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $1,577,378.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 271,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,039,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

