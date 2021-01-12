Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $378.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $381.42.

NYSE PAYC opened at $427.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

