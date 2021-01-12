Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 200 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Man Group plc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,967,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.04. 222,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.14 and a 200 day moving average of $344.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

