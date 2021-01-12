Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 680 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 289,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

