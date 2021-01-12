Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $2.04 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 156,650.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Express by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

