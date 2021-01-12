Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,183,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after buying an additional 261,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,083,000 after buying an additional 58,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $282.71. 38,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,024. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.67. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

