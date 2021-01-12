Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.7% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,495,328. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

