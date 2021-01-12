Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

