Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,100 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in BP were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in BP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 75,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in BP by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in BP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 1,246,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,006,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $39.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

