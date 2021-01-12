Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. 248,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,682. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

