Periphas Capital Partnering Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 19th (OTCMKTS:PCPCU)

Periphas Capital Partnering’s (OTCMKTS:PCPCU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 19th. Periphas Capital Partnering had issued 14,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Periphas Capital Partnering’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PCPCU opened at $26.05 on Tuesday.

Periphas Capital Partnering Company Profile

There is no company description available for Periphas Capital Partnering Corp.

