PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.337-1.337 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 guidance to at least $3.60 EPS.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.2144 per share. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.19.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.