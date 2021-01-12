PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.19.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.2144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.