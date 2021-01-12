Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 1,272 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after buying an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 112.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. 7,450,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,081. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

