Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 5,032 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,137,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,190,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

