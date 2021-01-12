Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.91. 4,568,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,646. The firm has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

