Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,626,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,167. The firm has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.