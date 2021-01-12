Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 1,379 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.43. 5,141,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average is $139.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

