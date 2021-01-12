Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.26. 5,606,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

