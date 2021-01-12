Perlin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.38 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a market cap of $12.23 million and $1.38 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Perlin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00041223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00379878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.34 or 0.04265349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

