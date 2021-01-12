Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) Given a €147.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) received a €147.00 ($172.94) price target from investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

PFV has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €138.38 ($162.79).

Shares of PFV stock opened at €180.00 ($211.76) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a 12-month low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 12-month high of €181.40 ($213.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €156.18 and a 200-day moving average of €164.73.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

