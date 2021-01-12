Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,495,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

