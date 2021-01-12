Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.07. Pfizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

PFE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 47,743,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

