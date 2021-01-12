Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.87.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 805,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,495,328. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

