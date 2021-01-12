PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGTI. BidaskClub raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $22.56 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

