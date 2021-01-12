Phala.Network Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $13.85 million and $4.92 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00112601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00264591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065898 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00063005 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,106,112 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network.

Phala.Network Coin Trading

Phala.Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

