Phantasma Energy Trading Down 23.1% This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $507,065.39 and approximately $1,176.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00112540 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00265306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00062848 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 49,711,751 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma.

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

