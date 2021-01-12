Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

PM opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

