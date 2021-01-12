Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $14,087,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 128,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

