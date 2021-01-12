Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSXP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 724,005 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,137 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.22. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

