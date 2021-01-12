Phoenix Global Price Tops $0.0027 (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $91,051.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00112601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,435,655,487 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com.

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

