Phoneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $95,752.61 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Phoneum has a market cap of $95,752.61 and approximately $764.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00041485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00367969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.51 or 0.04385350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

