Pillar (PLR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,624.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Pillar token can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $8,624.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00041170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00370895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.95 or 0.04377929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

