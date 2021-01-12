PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Up 735.4% in December

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, an increase of 735.4% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 323,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NRGX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. 11,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,214. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.26%.

