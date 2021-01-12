PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of PKO stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

