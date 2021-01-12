PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of PNI stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.