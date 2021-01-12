Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.03

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.03 and last traded at $70.43, with a volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $9,762,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

