Piper Sandler Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $76.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $76.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,257,000 after purchasing an additional 405,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,444 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,030 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

