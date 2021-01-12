Piper Sandler Weighs in on BP p.l.c.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BP in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.66.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 8.0% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of BP by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

