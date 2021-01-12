Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.56. 2,410,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,738,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Plains GP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 111,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

