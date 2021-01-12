Plair Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,320.00 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $7,320.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plair has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.46 or 0.04167468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00341537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife. The official website for Plair is plair.life. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

Plair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

