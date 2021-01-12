Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLNT. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,338,000 after acquiring an additional 914,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after buying an additional 544,076 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after buying an additional 1,136,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $47,583,000.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

