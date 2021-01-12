Playkey (PKT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,294.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $208,193.20 and approximately $57,294.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.67 or 0.04169632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00338663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.