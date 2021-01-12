Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Plexus stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $78,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,087,064.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $148,240.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,780.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 19.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

