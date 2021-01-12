Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 22.3% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price traded up 22.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.07 and last traded at $66.02. 106,844,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 63,757,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $520,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831,237.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,555,130 shares of company stock worth $63,702,829 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 292,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

