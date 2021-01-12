POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.68

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.37.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POLA Orbis had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $395.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

POLA Orbis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

