Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack Sells 3,000 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Polaris by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 2,032.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

