Polaris (NYSE:PII) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.50

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 14706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -121.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

