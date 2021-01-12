Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Polis has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $13,896.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002596 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 103.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

