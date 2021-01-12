Polymath Hits Market Capitalization of $43.90 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Polymath has a total market cap of $43.90 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0790 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.86 or 0.00397205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

